Las Vegas officials rethink bus security, ads after shooting

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2009 file photo, casinos are pictured on the Las Vegas Strip.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas public transportation system is investigating how it uses surveillance video and vehicle advertisements a week after a fatal shooting and barricade situation on a public bus shut down the Strip for hours.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said in a statement Saturday that the agency is working with Las Vegas police to examine those issues from the March 25 incident.

Police said all those aboard were able to flee. But during the barricade, authorities were uncertain if there were any victims held hostage and unable to get a good view of the suspect inside.

Police said 55-year-old Rolando Cardenas fatally shot one man and wounded another on the double-decker bus in front of the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino.

He faces murder, attempted murder, battery and firearm charges.

