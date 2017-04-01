LifeStar called to scene of car in water in Deep River

DEEP RIVER, Conn. (WTNH) — LifeStar was called to the scene of a car accident in Deep River on Saturday afternoon, but could not fly due to the weather.

Connecticut State Police confirm there was a one-car accident where a car rolled over and ended up partially in the water around 3:15 p.m. near 39 Main Street by Winter Avenue.

#BreakingNews: car has gone into water off Main St in #deepriver, state police there. #lifestar called, couldn’t fly bc of Weather #wtnh — Renee Chmiel (@ReneeChmiel) April 1, 2017

Trooper Kelly Grant says there was a life-threatening injury reported to one person.

Multiple ambulances are on the scene with water rescue teams. Deep River Fire Department says the body of water is not deep enough for a boat rescue.

Officers say Main Street by Winter Avenue is closed while they investigate what happened.

News 8 will update this story as details become available.