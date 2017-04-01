One dead after house fire in Norwalk

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A man has died after a house fire in Norwalk on Saturday afternoon.

All Norwalk Fire Companies responded to the house fire on 30 West Rocks Rd. at 1:14 p.m. to find heavy smoke and fire from the second and third floors. Firefighters entered the three-story home searching for the homeowner and located the victim on the first floor. After removing the victim from the scene, paramedics performed CPR but were unable to resuscitate the adult male who was later pronounced dead. He was the only person in the residence at the time and there were no other injuries to report.

Firefighters said fighting the fire was difficult due to extreme hording which made the job of locating the victim very difficult. It took them two hours to extinguish it.

This is the second fatality this year in Norwalk where hoarding conditions were a factor.

Norwalk Fire Inspectors and the State Fire Marshall are investigating the cause of the fire with is under investigation.