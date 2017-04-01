Pac-Man Invades Google Maps

By Published:

(ABC) — Pac-Man has invaded Google Maps just in time for April Fool’s Day.

The classic arcade character will traverse the streets in some of the world’s most iconic places, moving away from the dastardly ghosts with every key stroke.

Players can access the game on desktop and mobile devices by pulling up an area of Google Maps with a lot of roads. From there, they can click the Pac-Man icon and start playing.

After five lives have been used, it’s game over and players can choose to share their score and play again.

It’s not the first time Google has built an “Easter egg” into Google Maps. Last year, the search engine giant gave everyone the chance to catch 151 hidden Pokemon for the chance to become Google’s “Pokemon Master.”

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s