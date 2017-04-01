Pac-Man Invades Google Maps

(ABC) — Pac-Man has invaded Google Maps just in time for April Fool’s Day.

The classic arcade character will traverse the streets in some of the world’s most iconic places, moving away from the dastardly ghosts with every key stroke.

Players can access the game on desktop and mobile devices by pulling up an area of Google Maps with a lot of roads. From there, they can click the Pac-Man icon and start playing.

After five lives have been used, it’s game over and players can choose to share their score and play again.

It’s not the first time Google has built an “Easter egg” into Google Maps. Last year, the search engine giant gave everyone the chance to catch 151 hidden Pokemon for the chance to become Google’s “Pokemon Master.”