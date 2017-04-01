Person dies after car rolls over into body of water in Deep River

DEEP RIVER, Conn. (WTNH) — A person has died after a car accident in Deep River Saturday afternoon.

Connecticut State Police confirm there was a one-car accident where a car rolled over and ended up partially in the water around 3:15 p.m. near 39 Main Street by Winter Avenue. LifeStar was called to the scene of the accident, but could not fly due to the weather.

#BreakingNews: car has gone into water off Main St in #deepriver, state police there. #lifestar called, couldn’t fly bc of Weather #wtnh — Renee Chmiel (@ReneeChmiel) April 1, 2017

Trooper Kelly Grant said there was a life-threatening injury reported to one person. Shortly before 6 p.m., Deep River Fire Department said that person died.

Multiple ambulances are on the scene with water rescue teams. Deep River Fire Department says the body of water is not deep enough for a boat rescue.

Old Saybrook Fire Department and Essex Fire Department came to help with the rescue.

Around 4:30 p.m., officials removed an SUV from the water.

SUV pulled from water in #deepriver, emergency responders still at the scene. Main St closed #BreakingNews @WTNH pic.twitter.com/gKr8VIvlTl — Renee Chmiel (@ReneeChmiel) April 1, 2017

Officials say there was only one occupant in the vehicle.

Police: one person was in SUV, thought there might’ve been others, didn’t find anyone #wtnh pic.twitter.com/vuVBRCitFt — Renee Chmiel (@ReneeChmiel) April 1, 2017

Officers say Main Street by Winter Avenue has reopened.

#BREAKING: the driver of the SUV that crashed in #deepriver this afternoon has died. Main St has been reopened #BreakingNews @WTNH pic.twitter.com/WPkYVbn4Nl — Renee Chmiel (@ReneeChmiel) April 1, 2017

Police have not released the identity of the person who died.

