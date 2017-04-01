Person dies after car rolls over into body of water in Deep River

DEEP RIVER, Conn. (WTNH) — A person has died after a car accident in Deep River Saturday afternoon.
Connecticut State Police confirm there was a one-car accident where a car rolled over and ended up partially in the water around 3:15 p.m. near 39 Main Street by Winter Avenue. LifeStar was called to the scene of the accident, but could not fly due to the weather.
#BreakingNews: car has gone into water off Main St in #deepriver, state police there. #lifestar called, couldn’t fly bc of Weather #wtnh
— Renee Chmiel (@ReneeChmiel) April 1, 2017
Trooper Kelly Grant said there was a life-threatening injury reported to one person. Shortly before 6 p.m., Deep River Fire Department said that person died.
#BreakingNews: Main St in #deepriver closed-1 car rollover, partially in water. 1 person w/life-threatening injuries #wtnh @WTNH pic.twitter.com/tIVE3r6kLm
— Renee Chmiel (@ReneeChmiel) April 1, 2017
Multiple ambulances are on the scene with water rescue teams. Deep River Fire Department says the body of water is not deep enough for a boat rescue.
Old Saybrook Fire Department and Essex Fire Department came to help with the rescue.
Accident reconstruction & dive team in #deepriver #BreakingNews #wtnh @WTNH pic.twitter.com/E0xWpGa1Xw
— Renee Chmiel (@ReneeChmiel) April 1, 2017
Around 4:30 p.m., officials removed an SUV from the water.
SUV pulled from water in #deepriver, emergency responders still at the scene. Main St closed #BreakingNews @WTNH pic.twitter.com/gKr8VIvlTl
— Renee Chmiel (@ReneeChmiel) April 1, 2017
Officials say there was only one occupant in the vehicle.
Police: one person was in SUV, thought there might’ve been others, didn’t find anyone #wtnh pic.twitter.com/vuVBRCitFt
— Renee Chmiel (@ReneeChmiel) April 1, 2017
Officers say Main Street by Winter Avenue has reopened.
#BREAKING: the driver of the SUV that crashed in #deepriver this afternoon has died. Main St has been reopened #BreakingNews @WTNH pic.twitter.com/WPkYVbn4Nl
— Renee Chmiel (@ReneeChmiel) April 1, 2017
Police have not released the identity of the person who died.
