Person dies after car rolls over into body of water in Deep River

DEEP RIVER, Conn. (WTNH) — A person has died after a car accident in Deep River Saturday afternoon.

Connecticut State Police confirm there was a one-car accident where a car rolled over and ended up partially in the water around 3:15 p.m. near 39 Main Street by Winter Avenue. LifeStar was called to the scene of the accident, but could not fly due to the weather.

Trooper Kelly Grant said there was a life-threatening injury reported to one person. Shortly before 6 p.m., Deep River Fire Department said that person died.

Multiple ambulances are on the scene with water rescue teams. Deep River Fire Department says the body of water is not deep enough for a boat rescue.

Old Saybrook Fire Department and Essex Fire Department came to help with the rescue.

Around 4:30 p.m., officials removed an SUV from the water.

Officials say there was only one occupant in the vehicle.

Officers say Main Street by Winter Avenue has reopened.

Police have not released the identity of the person who died.

