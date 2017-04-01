Poland establishes honorary consulate in Connecticut

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — An honorary consulate of Poland has opened in New Britain, a city known as the hub of Polish culture and heritage for Connecticut.

The office is led by Darek Barcikowski, the publisher of a Polish language publishing company. Barcikowski is also executive director of the American Polish Advisory Council, a nonprofit that works to involve Polish-Americans more deeply in politics.

In the new role, Barcikowski will help foster business ties between the two countries as well as cultural and educational exchanges.

It is the first honorary consulate to be established by the Polish government in Connecticut, which is home to nearly 300,000 people of Polish descent.

Poland’s ambassador to the United States, Piotr Wilczek, says the honorary consulate will help connect Connecticut with his embassy in Washington and Poland.