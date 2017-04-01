Volunteers clean Mill River in Hamden

WTNH.com Staff Published: Updated:

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Volunteers gave the Mill River in Hamden a spring clean-up on Saturday.

People picked up all of the trash that’s been thrown in the area in the last few months.

Alot of that litter consisted of cigarette butts, bottle caps, cans, glass and fishing line, all of which can affect wild life.

Gilles Carter of the Princeton Alumni Association said the volunteers were just trying to help keep the area in as good of shape as possible.

“The habitat is easily degradable by people throwing things out of car windows or along the trails so we are simply trying to pick it up and keep it as pristine as possible,” Carter said.

Another big reason to clean up the river is because many birds are going to start heading back to that area from the south pretty soon.

