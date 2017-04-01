Westport Police warn residents of possible flooding during high tide

By Published:

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Westport Police are reminding people who live near the shoreline that there may be flooding once high tide comes on Saturday.

According to officials, individuals who plan on traveling in or out of the Saugatuck Shores section of Westport should be advised that there may be limited access during high tide. The high tide is expected to begin around 3:30 p.m.

The bridge spanning Harbor Road is in the process of being replaced so the only way to access the Island is via Canal Road. Officers are expecting Canal Road to flood during the high tide due to an astronomical high tide and heavy winds.

Westport police ask that people refrain from driving on Canal Road if water is covering the roadway. They say you should call 911 immediately if the vehicle you’re driving becomes disabled in floodwaters.

Both the fire and police departments have vehicles that can drive on flooded roadways if there is an emergency on the Island during Saturday’s high tide.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s