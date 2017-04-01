Westport Police warn residents of possible flooding during high tide

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Westport Police are reminding people who live near the shoreline that there may be flooding once high tide comes on Saturday.

According to officials, individuals who plan on traveling in or out of the Saugatuck Shores section of Westport should be advised that there may be limited access during high tide. The high tide is expected to begin around 3:30 p.m.

The bridge spanning Harbor Road is in the process of being replaced so the only way to access the Island is via Canal Road. Officers are expecting Canal Road to flood during the high tide due to an astronomical high tide and heavy winds.

Westport police ask that people refrain from driving on Canal Road if water is covering the roadway. They say you should call 911 immediately if the vehicle you’re driving becomes disabled in floodwaters.

Both the fire and police departments have vehicles that can drive on flooded roadways if there is an emergency on the Island during Saturday’s high tide.