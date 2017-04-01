Wrong way driver in South Windsor faces charges

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A Manchester man is facing charges after he drove the wrong way on a highway on Saturday.

According to police, 32-year-old Aravind Gunasekaran of Buckland Hills Drive in Manchester was seen driving the wrong way on I-291 traveling west in the eastbound lanes. Troopers initiated a motor vehicle stop on the vehicle on I-291 eastbound prior to exit 4 in the town of South Windsor.

During the investigation at the scene, officers noticed Gunasekaran showed signs of intoxication. Police gave him the Standardized Field Sobriety test, which Gunasekaran failed.

Police took him into custody and he is being charged with operating under the influence of drugs and alcohol and driving the wrong way on a divided highway. Gunasekaran was released on $500 bond. He is scheduled to appear at Manchester Superior Court on April 17.