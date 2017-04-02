Anginetti wars brewing in East Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A cookie war is brewing in East Haven. That’s why members from the East Haven Rotary Club stopped by to give us a preview of their fundraising event this week, Anginette Wars.

Tickets are already sold out for the event on Thursday, April 6, 2017 6:00 pm – 8:30 pm.

Prizes will be awarded for: Best Tasting Cookie, Most Decorative Cookie, Most Creative Table Display.

They’re planning to expand next year to accommodate more people. This year, tickets for spectators are $15 per person.

To learn more go to the East Haven Rotary’s website www.EastHavenRotary.org

All proceeds go towards the rotary club.