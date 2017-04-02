I-95 south in Old Lyme reopens after car carrier fire

OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — A car fire closed part of I-95 south in Old Lyme on Sunday morning.
According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, I-95 southbound was closed between exits 70 and 71 due to a car carrier fire.
Update: Tractor Trailer Accident – OLD LYME #I95 South 1.03 miles before Exit 70 (US 1 (BOSTON POST RD)) at 4/2/2017 12:53:21 PM
The call came in around 11:46 a.m. and the DOT estimated it took about an hour to clear.
There is no word on what caused the fire.
#CTtraffic: I95 sb x71 Old Lyme closed for no injury car carrier fire. Lanes will open/close as crews work remove the vehicles & clear scene
Police said no one was injured in the fire.
