I-95 south in Old Lyme reopens after car carrier fire

OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — A car fire closed part of I-95 south in Old Lyme on Sunday morning.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, I-95 southbound was closed between exits 70 and 71 due to a car carrier fire.

Update: Tractor Trailer Accident – OLD LYME #I95 South 1.03 miles before Exit 70 (US 1 (BOSTON POST RD)) at 4/2/2017 12:53:21 PM — Statewide CTDOT (@CTDOT_Statewide) April 2, 2017

The call came in around 11:46 a.m. and the DOT estimated it took about an hour to clear.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

#CTtraffic: I95 sb x71 Old Lyme closed for no injury car carrier fire. Lanes will open/close as crews work remove the vehicles & clear scene — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) April 2, 2017

Police said no one was injured in the fire.

Report-It: Car fire shuts down I-95 in Old Lyme View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (WTNH / Report-It / gotgauze) (WTNH / Report-It / harleighmom) (WTNH / Report-It / harleighmom) Smoke from the car fire on I-95 in Old Lyme can be seen in Essex. (WTNH / Report-It / h.tosca) (WTNH / Report-It / Chin)