I-95 south in Old Lyme reopens after car carrier fire

OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — A car fire closed part of I-95 south in Old Lyme on Sunday morning.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, I-95 southbound was closed between exits 70 and 71 due to a car carrier fire.

The call came in around 11:46 a.m. and the DOT estimated it took about an hour to clear.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

Police said no one was injured in the fire.

