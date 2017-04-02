Connecticut’s healthcare advocate recovers $11.2 million

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut‘s healthcare advocate says his office recovered $11.2 million for consumers from insurers last year.

Healthcare Advocate Ted Doolittle says the figure marks a new annual high for the independent state agency, which helps consumers with billing disputes, eligibility issues, health plan education and appeals of health insurance denials.

The agency has recovered a total of $81.8 million since it began operations in 2001.

The $11.2 million represents the cost of health care services, procedures, claims and coverage that consumers would have paid unless the state agency had not intervened. The agency represents consumers, free of charge, on issues ranging from denials of coverage for medical necessities to unwarranted billing actions and coding errors.

Consumers who need assistance can call 1-866-466-4446, or email OHA at healthcare.advocate@ct.gov.

