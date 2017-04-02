Dye to be released in Greenwich harbor for wastewater study

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Scientists are planning to release dye into Greenwich Harbor to study how wastewater discharges might be affecting shellfish growing areas.

Parts of the harbor may turn reddish during the study beginning on Tuesday. Scientists say the dye is not harmful to people or the ecosystem.

The study will track the flow of emissions from the Greenwich Water Pollution Control Facility into Long Island Sound to determine where shellfish can be safely harvested. The goal is to use the information collected to support oyster enhancement projects developed by the Greenwich Shellfish Commission.

The study is being done by the Connecticut Department of Agriculture, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Shellfish Sanitation Program.

