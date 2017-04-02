Man dies in Newtown after being run over by a vehicle

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man has died after his vehicle fell on him and ran him over at his house in Sandy Hook on Sunday morning.

Newtown Police, Sandy Hook Fire Department and Newtown Ambulance were called to a house on Indian Hill Road in the Sandy Hook section of town around 10:30 a.m. after receiving reports that a 19-year-old man had been run over by a vehicle in the driveway of his residence. Family members were on the scene and called 911 for help.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was severely injured lying in the driveway of his house. The first officers to arrive attempted to provide medical care, but once a paramedic arrived, it was determined that the man’s injuries were too severe. Paramedics determined that any further efforts would still give the man no chance for survival. The injured man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Even though the investigation is ongoing, police have deemed the man’s death to be a tragic accident.

Investigators believe the man was working on his personal vehicle in his driveway with a jack lift, when for some unknown reason the vehicle broke loose from its lifted position and rolled over the man causing his death. The vehicle continued rolling down the driveway and across the driveway where it crashed, with nobody inside of it, into a neighbor’s house directly across the street from the man.

The Connecticut Medical Examiner was called to assist with the investigation. Officials are not planning on releasing the name of man who died until all family members are notified.

Newtown Police Lt. Bahamonde expressed sorrow for the situation.

“No words can express the sorrow we feel for the individual, his family and the first responders who tried their best to save this man’s life during this most tragic accident,” Bahamonde said.