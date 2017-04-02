Man identified in Norwalk fatal house fire

Related Coverage One dead after house fire in Norwalk

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwalk Police have released the identity of the man who died in a house fire on Saturday afternoon.

Norwalk Fire Department responded to a house fire on West Rocks Road shortly after 1 p.m. and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the second and third stories of the house. Firefighters entered the house in search of the owner, 67-year-old Fredrick Bassler. They found Bassler on the first floor. Paramedics removed him from the home and performed CPR, but were unable to resuscitate Bassler. Bassler was later pronounced dead.

According to officials, Bassler was the only person in the house at the time of the fire.

Firefighters had difficulty fighting the fire due to extreme hoarding conditions.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.