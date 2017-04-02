Meteorologist Takes on the Small Space Workout Challenge

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meteorologist Kevin Arnone took on the Small Space Workout Challenge this morning when GYMGUYZ stopped by the studio.

GYMGUYZ says they specialize in home personal training providing convenient, customized, and creative workouts. Headquartered in New York, they say they’re bringing their premier health and wellness services to the comfort of a customer’s home, office, or setting of choice around Connecticut.

They say the workout they demonstrated today is ideal for small spaces like hotel rooms, home workouts, and college dorms.

For more information on GYMGUYZ, visit www.GymGuyz.com

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s