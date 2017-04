(WTNH) — Some changes to Metro North start on Sunday.

If you are a frequent rider, this may affect you.

The rail line says the changes will impact the New Haven and Waterbury lines.

The 5:44 a.m. and 6:42 a.m. morning trains from Waterbury will now depart four minutes earlier.

The idea is to help reduce delays where the Waterbury branch meets the New Haven line.

The 1:10 a.m. train from Grand Central Station to Stamford will be departing five minutes later at 1:15 a.m.