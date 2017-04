NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Britain Police are still looking for a triple shooting suspect and they are asking for your help.

Police say 36-year-old Jermaine Scott is considered armed and dangerous. They say he shot a woman and her 12 and 17-year-old kids on Wednesday. They are expected to be okay.

Police thought Scott was in the New Haven area, but aren’t sure if he still is.

If you see him or know where he is, please call police.