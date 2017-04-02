Overhauls planned for I-95’s Gold Star Memorial Bridge

By Published:

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A $30 million overhaul of the Gold Star Memorial Bridge on Interstate 95 between New London and Groton is set to begin later this month.

The Day newspaper reports (http://bit.ly/2o0vCZX ) that construction crews are scheduled to begin renovations to the southbound bridge on April 17. The project is slated to be finished by the fall of 2018.

A more extensive, $200 million improvement project to the northbound bridge is expected to begin in the spring of 2018.

State Department of Transportation officials say the work is needed to repair deterioration from road salt, debris and traffic.

The bridge is the longest one in the state and consists of a southbound span built in 1973 and a northbound span built in the 1940s.

Some lane closures are planned during the projects.

