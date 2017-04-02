Police investigate bomb at Stop & Shop in Naugatuck

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut State Bomb Squad investigated a bomb threat that was called into the Rubber Avenue Stop & Shop on Sunday night.

At 5:24 p.m. the Naugatuck Police and Fire departments were dispatched to the grocery store on 727 Robber Ave. for the reported threat that was called into the store.

The building was evacuated and closed while emergency services investigated the premises.

According to the Naugatuck Police the scene has been cleared and the store has been reopened to the public.