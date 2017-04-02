Route 202 reopened after tractor-trailer rollover in Bantam

BANTAM, Conn. (WTNH) — A tractor-trailer rollover shut down Route 202 in Bantam for hours on Sunday.

Connecticut State Police say the tractor-trailer toppled near Maple Street around 4:30 p.m. The road was reopened by 9:30 p.m.

According to environmental officials, the truck was carrying chunks of steel I-beam, which were thrown onto the road. They say the truck spilled a few gallons of diesel fuel and hydraulic oil, but it was easily absorbed.

Police say no other cars were involved in the crash and no one was hurt.