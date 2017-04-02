Shore Line East changes timetable

(WTNH) — Starting Monday, there will be a new timetable for the Shore Line East trains.

For New London, the 3653 and 3655 weekend evening westbound will change. Train 3653 will now originate in New London. The train will depart at 4:35 p.m. and will arrive at New Haven’s Union Station at 5:38 p.m. Train 3655 will no longer originate in New London. Instead, it will depart from Old Saybrook at 5:55 p.m. and will arrive at New Haven’s Union Station at 6:38 p.m.

Trains 3626 and 3034’s weekend afternoon eastbound trains will also change. Train 3626 will terminate in New London. It will depart from New Haven’s Union Station at 2:12 p.m. and will terminate in New London at 3:19 p.m. Train 3034 will no longer terminate in New London. It will depart from New Haven’s Union Station at 4:12 p.m. and will terminate in Old Saybrook at 4:56 p.m.

There will be special trains available for Memorial Day, Independence Day, Sailfest Fireworks and Labor Day.