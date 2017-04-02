Spring like weather today/tomorrow but more rain in the forecast

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone:

After just an awful past few days with rain, sleet and even snow, temperatures look to rebound today with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and sunshine! We’ll certainly take it. So dust off those sunglasses cause you’re going to need them this afternoon. Temperatures this afternoon will be 10 to 15 degrees warmer than Saturday.

Clouds will be on the increase Monday but temperatures will still make it into the 50s for the afternoon. There’s more rain in the forecast late Monday night into the day on Tuesday. We can expect another 1″-2″ from this event with the heaviest rain falling Tuesday morning.

Wednesday is looking like the best day of the week with temperatures that will soar into the 60s! We’re not going to be breaking any records but after what was a chilly March, we’ll certainly take this warmth!

Unfortunately, the nice weather doesn’t last too long. More rain is in the forecast for Thursday with another low that is forecast to glide right through the Northeast. We can expect another .5″-1″ of rain from this event!

Thanks for checking in!

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone