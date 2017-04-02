The science behind 60 “feeling warm”

Saturday is a fantastic example of this theory. The temperature was around 60 degrees…I had the windows down, and it even felt warm to me! It made me laugh considering the last time it was consistently in the 60s (sometime last October) I was freezing my you know what off and complaining because the summer was so short. So is there a science to the temperature feeling so warm this early in the spring? Well yes, there kind of is!

I’ve heard the saying before, maybe you have. “During the winter your blood thickens up making it harder for your to get cold quickly so on mild days, it feels a lot warmer.” That sounded good to me, I even remember telling my friends and family that it was true. After all, it does sort of make sense! Unfortunately that’s not true at all. Doctors say that it’s likely the opposite in fact, thanks to more cases of dehydration during the hot summer months, your blood may be thicker when the temperature is hotter since there is less water content in it.

It turns out, there is a science to this feeling, both psychologically, physically, and astronomically.

Sunshine feels warmer right now than it does during October. That is true, because it really is. The suns angle is higher in the sky right now than it is during the end of September, so sitting in a car feels especially hot. Not only does the car feel hot, but when there is no wind and you’re outside, it is easier for you to get burned.

Psychologically it also makes sense that after months of chilly weather, our mind plays a trick on us and makes us think it’s hotter than it actually is. It turns out, there is a real science to this. Your skin if covered in receptors that are tasked with sending signals to our brain. They alert us to cold, to hot, and everything in between. Try this experiment out. Put one hand it very warm water, and the other into very cold water. Do it for 20 seconds or so. After that, quickly put them into room temperature water. What you’ll find is that the hand that was in warm water will find the room temperature water to feel cold, and the other hand will find it to be warm.

The punch line is, for months our body has felt cold and has convinced our mind that it’s “normal”. Going from that cold to warm, our body needs time to adjust before that temperature feels normal to our skin receptors. So enjoy the “hot 60s” for the next month or so until we get used to it!