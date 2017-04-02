UConn women’s basketball team heads home after Final Four loss

(WTNH) — The UConn women’s basketball team is heading home on Sunday from Dallas after being knocked out of the Final Four by Mississippi State on Friday night in a heartbreaking overtime game that ended their 111 game streak.

Junior Kia Nurse is proud of their team’s winning streak.

“Obviously I’m proud of what we did accomplish and the challenges that we did overcome. Obviously we did turn a lot of heads and streaks. It was a long one. Streaks are meant to end at some point. They don’t last forever,” Nurse said.

Junior Gabby Williams said the loss hurt, but the team should still be proud.

“Of course it’s going to hurt. It hurts for everybody. It’s going to hurt for a long time, but we should be proud of ourselves,” Williams said.

The team is set to land at Bradley International Airport around 3:00 p.m.