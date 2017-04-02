Victim dies after embankment crash

ESSEX, Conn. (WTNH) —- State Troopers have confirmed that an embankment crash this morning ended in fatality.

At approximately 6:15 a.m. Sunday morning, troopers responded to an accident on Route 9 on the Old Saybrook/Essex line.

They arrived on scene to find a car that had crashed into an embankment. The driver of the car was pronounced dead on scene.

The right lane of Route 9 is now open.

If you are traveling in that direction, State Police urge drivers to reduce speed while approaching that area and seek an alternate route.