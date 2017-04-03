2 arrests made in attempted car robbery in East Haven

By Published:
John Pope

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The East Haven Police Department made multiple arrests stemming from a stolen car investigation on Kenny Court.

According to police, the incident happened on April 2nd at 2:22 am, when the car owner called 911, when they heard their car start up and saw it reverse down the driveway.

The car owner advised police that she ran outside after the vehicle and yelled for the individuals to get out of her car. At that point they jumped out but the vehicle was still in gear, forcing the second vehicle owner to jump in the car and place it in park before it struck a neighbor’s house.

The vehicle owner advised police that the two individuals fled towards Dodge Avenue and that she would be able to identify them if they were located. Officers found both suspects on Dodge Avenue near Burr Street. Police arrested John A. Pope Jr., 18, of Hamden, and the other suspect was identified as a juvenile from Hamden.

Pope Jr. and the juvenile suspect were arrested once the vehicle owner identified them. Pope Jr. was charged with burglary, larceny, conspiracy to commit burglary, and conspiracy to commit larceny.  Pope Jr. was held on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 12th.  The juvenile suspect was charged with same charges and is scheduled to appear in juvenile court on April 11th.

 

 

