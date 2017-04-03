Administrative consolidations proposed for CSCU colleges

By Published:
- FILE - Western Connecticut State University (Image: Facebook/WestConn)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The president of the Connecticut State College and University system is recommending the consolidation of administrative personnel across the 17 colleges and universities and an operational consolidation at the 12 community colleges to help meet serious budgetary challenges.

In a letter released Monday to the CSCU community, Mark Ojakian (oh-JAY’-kee-an) said it has become abundantly clear the system’s operational costs are outpacing revenues, “creating a true structural deficit.”

Related: President of CSCU recommends tuition increase

Ojakian is scheduled to present his consolidation plan Thursday to the Connecticut Board of Regents for Higher Education.

Ojakian says his proposal integrates “back office” functions, such as purchasing and human resources, at the various schools. He’s also calling for a significant reduction of campus leadership at the community colleges.

State funding to the system has declined 12.4 percent in recent years.

__

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s