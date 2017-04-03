Ask the Lawyer: Immunity

National Security Adviser Michael Flynn arrives for a White House senior staff swearing in ceremony in the East Room of the White House, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)


(WTNH) — New Haven attorney Tara Knight joined us to talk about immunity. This comes on the heels of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn asking for immunity in exchange for testimony about Russia’s possible ties to him and other associates of President Donald Trump.

Some of the questions we asked:

– A lot of people are taking that as an admission of guilt, but that’s not necessarily the case?

– What happens if a witness still refuses to testify?

– Does immunity guarantee the witness will never be prosecuted?

– How is this playing out with Flynn right now?

Watch the video for Knight’s answers and more.

