At least 10 dead after train car explosion in St. Petersburg, Russia

(ABC)– At least 10 people have died in an explosion in a train car at the Sennaya Ploshad subway station in St. Petersburg, Russia, according to state news agency TASS.

President Vladimir Putin’s press secretary told Russian news agency Interfax that Putin has been informed of this morning’s explosions on the St. Petersburg metro.

Putin is in St. Petersburg speaking at a forum.

Pictures have also emerged online of thick clouds of smoke at the metro station, as well as what appeared to be a mangled train car.

Passengers appeared to be fleeing the smoke-filled station.

