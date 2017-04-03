Basement flooding season begins



(WTNH) — I have been lucky to never see basement flooding in my house, but whether you’ve lived in your house for 20, 30, or even 40 years, it does not mean it can’t happen to you. So how do you prevent it from happening in the future, and if it does, what can you do to make sure it doesn’t happen again? Well let’s find out.

Weeks of above average rainfall and lots of snow melt have helped us hugely to lower our drought numbers, but with a saturated ground and more rain on the way, your basement may flood over the coming weeks, so what can you do?

“It’s real imperative for residents throughout the state to be looking for signs of water seepage. Is it damp around cracks, and the floor wall seam. Is it damp to the touch? These are all indications that the soil around the outside of the house is over saturated and it could be poised to flood any time,” said Mike Lane, Sales, Connecticut Basement Systems.

There are some things you can do to help prevent this. Buy gutter extenders to keep water from dripping close to your foundation, and try to make sure that if you live on a hill, rain water gets routed away from your home. If all else fails, call a professional.

“We install a full perimeter drainage system around the interior perimeter of the basement. From there we go ahead and install a three pump tandem system to make sure that in the event of even a primary pump failure that there are emergency pumps for when the heavy storms come,” said Brian Hammak, service manager of Connecticut Basement Systems.

Now it’s important to note that unless you have flood insurance, your insurance company will likely not cover waterproofing your basement. But any penny you do spend to get that done is certainly worth it with the peace of mind knowing anything down here will stay nice and dry!