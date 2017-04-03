Blumenthal speaks out against Gorsuch nomination



(WTNH) — On Monday afternoon Senator Richard Blumenthal (D) expressed his concerns after the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the United States Supreme Court moved forward.

“We are headed for a potential tragedy for the country if we go down the road of partisan votes for Supreme Court nominees,” said Blumenthal. “We need to go back to a time where Democrats and Republicans worked together better and right now I believe Neil Gorsuch as the nominee is out of the main stream and will not be approved,” said Blumenthal.

It appears that Democrats have enough support to filibuster the nomination on the Senate floor. At least 41 Senators are speaking out against the nomination.

“I cannot support this nomination,” said Senator Dianne Feinstein, (D)- California.

“I have concerns with is views,” said Senator Chris Coons, (D) – Delaware.

But a last ditch effort by Republicans to secure the nomination could become reality. It’s called the nuclear option, which would change Senate rules and lower the number of votes needed to confirm Gorsuch. It’s a move that has members on both sides questioning the fallout.

“The damage done to the Senate is going to be real,” said Senator Lindsey Graham, (R) – South Carolina.

“Striking down the sixty vote threshold would be extremely destructive to the United States Senate but even more so a tragedy to the country,” said Blumenthal.

Blumenthal’s reservations stem from what he says is Gorsuch’s failure to respond to questions about key issues like healthcare and workers’ and women’s rights. Blumenthal said voting against Gorsuch’s nomination will be one of the most important decisions he will ever make as a U.S. Senator.

“I am going to fight to make sure that Connecticut is protected against a justice who is out of the mainstream and has no commitment to fundamental principles and practices of the United States Supreme Court,” said Blumenthal.

Republicans have said they will secure the nomination by Friday.