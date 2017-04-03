Conn. immigrant rights groups planning rally

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Immigrant rights groups here in Connecticut say they are organizing a “We are here to stay” rally for later this month. They say it is in reaction to the Trump Administration targeting Connecticut and Connecticut cities for immigration raids that are striking fear in immigrant families across the state.

There are a lot of immigrants, both documented and undocumented here in Connecticut, especially in New Haven, Hartford and Waterbury. One estimate places the number of undocumented immigrants in the Connecticut workforce at nearly 5 percent.

“Make no mistake; President Trump and D.H.S. have directly targeted Connecticut and Connecticut cities in their rampage against immigrants,” said Attorney David McGuire of the American Civil Liberties Union of Connecticut at a news conference announcing the “We are here to stay” rally.

Noting that under President Trump, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has listed Connecticut as a jurisdiction that is impeding the efforts of ‘Immigration and Customs Enforcement‘ agents the A.C.L.U. joined with Connecticut immigrant rights organizations calling for an end to what they call the “Trump Administration’s systematic attempt to criminalize immigrants” which they say is having a spillover affect on immigrants that are here legally.

“There has been a drastic increase in confusion and anxiety within immigrant communities. The fears are among both undocumented and documented in all of our cities and towns,” said Ingrid Alvarez, the Connecticut State Director of the Hispanic Federation.

“We must come together to remind the world of how much immigrants, no matter where they’re from, contribute to our economy and our society,” said legal immigrant Ciro Gutierrez, who works as a janitor and pays his taxes in Glastonbury.

Four years ago, Connecticut became the first state in the nation to pass the so-called “Trust Act.” It essentially says that local police won’t do anymore than is legally required to assist Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

New Haven Democratic State Senator Gary Winfield introduced the bill because he says it fosters trust between the immigrant community and the cops and if that doesn’t exist crimes go unsolved.

“When those crimes go unsolved, those aren’t crimes that just affect their neighborhoods, they affect other neighborhoods and so this isn’t just an issue of what we would call the ‘immigrant community.’ This is an issue for all of us,” said Winfield.

Needless to say, the Trust Act is probably why Connecticut is on the I.C.E. target list. The immigrant rights organizations are planning their big rally at the Capitol on April 29th. There’ll be another on May 1st in New Haven and other cities around the country.