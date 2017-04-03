Connecticut cities converge against distracted driving

Conn. (WTNH) —- Multiple police departments are taking part in the 2017 “Distracted Driving High Visibility Enforcement Campaign” in an effort to promote safer driving.

Officers all around Connecticut are expected to focus their enforcement on heavily traveled roadways and post “spotters” in undercover vehicles starting this Tuesday and continuing through out the month of April. Although dates and times for this enforcement will vary, officers will pay special attention to morning and afternoon peak drive times.

Sgt. Jonathan Ley of the Norwich Police Department explains the dangers behind driving while distracted:

Do the right thing – put your phone away when you get behind the wheel. Save yourself the embarrassment and expense of getting pulled over or, more importantly, maybe save someone’s life.”

Here are some pointers from the Norwich Police Department to deter yourself from distracted driving:

Texting and driving is more than just personally risky. When you text and drive, you are a danger to everyone around you.

It is worse to get caught by law enforcement than being criticized by a friend.

Be a leader. When you get behind the wheel, set the example for family and friends.

Speak up! If you see someone yo love texting and driving, say something.

Be reminded that drivers in Connecticut who are caught texting while driving or using a hand-held cell phone will face a fine of $150 for a first offense with increasing amounts for further offenses.