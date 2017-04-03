Connecticut lawmakers push for mental health benefits for veterans

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– There is a new push in congress to get benefits for veterans with PTSD and other mental health issues. Legal experts at Yale won a lawsuit that helped a handful of vets. Now Connecticut’s two U.S. senators are trying to change the law.

“I sat on the shelf of the Helmand River and stuck the metal barrel of my rifle into my mouth,” said Thomas Burke, Marine Veteran.

Tom Burke served in Iraq and Afghanistan. He saw the bodies of some Afghan children he knew, blown apart by a grenade. That led to his attempt at suicide. The Marine Corps put him behind bars.

“I was put in the brig in Pearl Harbor. I received an other than honorable discharge and came home to Connecticut without any benefits,” said Burke.

Fortunately, the VA in West Haven recognized his PTSD and agreed to help him, but many others have not been so lucky.

“We are breaking our promise to veterans, to soldiers, who signed up and put themselves in harm’s way. Who were injured, and then, specifically because of that injury, they are then denied access to the services that they need,” said Sen. Chris Murphy, (D) Connecticut.

It’s what happened to Conley Monk of West Haven. His post-traumatic stress disorder during the Vietnam War got him a less than honorable discharge from the Marines. That meant he couldn’t get the benefits other veterans received. Two years ago, folks from the Yale Law School won a class action lawsuit that corrected the discharges for him and four other vets. That’s a total of five. Senator Murphy has introduced what he calls the Honor Our Commitment bill that would help 22,000.

“Now, our bill is just a step in the right direction. Our bill simply reinstates mental health benefits for soldiers who are given less than honorable discharges. I frankly think we should go further,” said Murphy.

Tom Burke agrees. Now that he’s gotten help, he’s on track to get his masters from Yale’s Divinity School.

“I’m on track for ordination in the United Church of Christ, but I would never be able to become a Chaplain and care for the active duty members that are experiencing the same trauma that I did,” said Burke.

He is involved in veterans organizations trying to help others get through what he went through without a rifle in the mouth.