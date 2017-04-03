CT Style’s Meghan Yost Kicks Off 60-Day Personal Training Challenge

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Over the next 60 days, I’m taking my fitness up a notch (way up a notch) by working with a personal trainer at The Edge Fitness Clubs.

I met with my trainer Brian Woodford last Wednesday to kick off my eight-week challenge. The first order of business was a physical evaluation using Edge Fitness’s comprehensive In-Body machine. It measures your weight, body fat percentage, lean muscle mass and more.

Stepping on the In-Body machine is scary to say the least, but it’s important because it provides a gauge of my starting point, and where I should aim to be in 60 days.

“Your body fat percentage is high right now,” Woodford told me. “You’re at 35.9 percent, so typically that’s an unhealthy range. But the good thing is that number can go down.”

To track my progress over the next eight weeks, Woodford has set up five goals for me to work towards. The first is to drop my body fat percentage by 11 percent so it’s falls within the ideal 22 to 25 percent range.

My second goal is to attend two of Edge Fitness’s signature “Edge Strong” classes per week.

“It’s all the stuff that you’re going to do with me in a one-on-one setting,” Woodford explained to me. “You’re going to do this now in a group of up to 20 people, and we offer those all week long.”

My third goal is to be able to two chin ups. Right now, I can’t even do one.

Goal number four is to squat at least 100 percent, up to 125 percent of my body weight.

“Piggy backing on that, as we get our squat under way, you’re going to learn how to jump,” Woodford explained to me.

So my final goal is to clear a 20-inch box jump.

“So here’s the deal,” Woodford said. “You do 100 percent of what I tell you to do and what we’ve mapped out, you’re going to get 100 percent results. You do 75 percent of what I tell you to do, you might get 50 percent.”

That means, I’ve got to give this challenge my all. As someone who’s been averaging two to three trips to the gym per month, I’ve got my work cut out for me.

I’m also a creature of habit. When I do make it to the gym, I stick to what I’m comfortable with: The treadmill and a few set of weights. I’m also not one to venture over to, say, the battle ropes on my own because I want to add a new exercise to my repertoire. My hope is with Woodford as my guide, I’ll start to feel more comfortable venturing into areas of the gym I would typically stay away from.

Another big component of this challenge is the nutritional aspect. The great thing about The Edge Fitness clubs is they’ve created a meal plan for me based on my diet preferences – little meat and dairy – but that provides the necessary nutrients for my workout while staying within my caloric limits.

I will be logging what I eat each day through Edge Fitness’s DotFit website. Woodford also set me up with a complete supplement plan that includes plant based protein powder, amino acids, a multivitamin, calcium, omega 3s and more.

“There’s going to be a lot of challenges mentally,” Woodford told me. “You’re going to have to push through those barriers. When you do that the great thing is not only will you get to your physical goals at the end, but you’re going to find out a lot of things about yourself you never knew and how resilient you really are.”

To learn more about The Edge Fitness Clubs and all that they offer, visit TheEdgeFitnessClubs.com.