Deadline to apply for Connecticut Home Heating Assistance is May 1

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut residents that need some help paying their heating bills from the 2016-2017 winter season have just a few more weeks to apply for assistance from the state.

Under the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program, the general deadline for applications is May 1, 2017, however eligible households that are subject to a shut-off notice by a utility for heating bills have an extended deadline of May 15.

“Spring may be here, but applications for home heating assistance are still available through May 1 at more than 170 sites throughout the state,” Governor Malloy said.

Home heating benefits are available for households with incomes up to 60 percent of the state median income, which is currently $33,881 for a single person, and up to $65,155 for a household of four. According to program officials, a liquid asset eligibility check also applies. Payments are issued directly to fuel vendors and utility companies from the state on behalf of eligible households.

The program is administered by the Connecticut Department of Social Services (DSS) through nonprofit Community Action Agencies, which coordinate application and eligibility determination statewide. Nearly 90,000 applications for energy aid have been received so far, with over 74,000 households approved for basic benefits of up to $590.

If you’re interested in applying for home heating assistance, you can call 2-1-1 or visit the Winter Heating Assistance Program online for more details on the program and application sites.

The state’s Community Action Agencies are:

The Community Action Agency of Western Connecticut, Inc. – Danbury area: 203-748-5422; Stamford area: 203-357-0720

– Danbury area: 203-748-5422; Stamford area: 203-357-0720 New Opportunities, Inc. – Waterbury area: 203-756-8151; Meriden area, 203-235-0278

– Waterbury area: 203-756-8151; Meriden area, 203-235-0278 Human Resources Agency of New Britain, Inc. – New Britain area, 860-356-2000; Bristol area, 860-582-7490

– New Britain area, 860-356-2000; Bristol area, 860-582-7490 Community Renewal Team, Inc. – Hartford area, 1-800-798-3805 or 860-560-5800; Middletown area, 860-347-4465

– Hartford area, 1-800-798-3805 or 860-560-5800; Middletown area, 860-347-4465 The ACCESS Agency, Inc. – Willimantic area, 1-800-260-0400 or 860-450-7400; Danielson area, 860-412-1600

– Willimantic area, 1-800-260-0400 or 860-450-7400; Danielson area, 860-412-1600 Thames Valley Council for Community Action, Inc. – Norwich area, 860-425-6681; New London area, 860-444-0006

– Norwich area, 860-425-6681; New London area, 860-444-0006 Community Action Agency of New Haven, Inc. – 203-387-7700

– 203-387-7700 TEAM, Inc. – Derby/Ansonia area, 203-736-5420

– Derby/Ansonia area, 203-736-5420 Action for Bridgeport Community Development, Inc. – Bridgeport area, 203, 384-6904; Norwalk area, 203-838-8110