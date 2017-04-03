Hope could be released from vet this week

(WTNH) — Officials say Hope, the dog found nearly starved to death a month ago, is just about ready to be taken off of round-the-clock care.

Just one month ago, Hope was found on the side of the road in such rough shape, officials didn’t think she would even make it through the night. But Hope proved she’s a fighter and that some TLC makes all the difference.

She’s still eating smaller meals at regular intervals to ensure easy digestion, but bloodwork from Monday showed that Hope’s liver values were near normal.

Officials say the goal is to release Hope from the vets by the end of the week! They say she will still require two to three vet visits per week, but she will no longer require 24 hour care. The head nurse in charge of Hope’s care has offered to continue taking her home each night.

When they get the green light from the vets, the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter says it will set up times where people can come see and maybe even meet Hope at the shelter. They say she does have fears when she meets strangers; some she warms up to quickly and some she’s more afraid of.

We are so happy that Hope has made such a great recovery! Officials say she is acting like a normal dog who loves to play ball and play with toys. Hope’s also spent time around cats, other dogs and children and has done well.

Shelter officials will continue to provide updates on when those interested can come see Hope. Check back on Wednesday when the shelter will reveal the amazing vets who have been responsible for Hope’s care.