“Hub55” attracts Brazilian companies to New Haven

- FILE - New Haven City Hall (WTNH)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Brazilian companies are being welcomed to New Haven with open arms, to a shared office space where businesses can work out of. On Monday, local leaders including Mayor Toni Harp held a ribbon-cutting and reception for Hub55, located right in the heart of Yale University.

After three years representing the state of Connecticut in Brazil and talking to hundreds of companies, Paseli Consulting decided to address the demand most businesses expressed – the need for local support and a physical space to start.

The office will provide Brazilian companies with access to resources and be a space for the exchange of ideas, experiences and contacts to expand Brazil’s participation in the global scenario. The Hub55 will mainly serve the IT, aerospace and medical equipment companies, however, businesses from other sectors may qualify to participate in the project.

Speakers are the ribbon-cutting included: State Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Catherine Smith, New Haven Mayor Toni Harp, and Consul General of Brazil, Ambassador Fernando Mello Barreto.

