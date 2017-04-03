In the Bender Kitchen: Raise your Glass to Raise a Roof Fundraiser

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Founded in 1996, Middlesex Habitat for Humanity is dedicated to eliminating substandard housing. In twenty years they have built thirteen houses in Middlesex County, two houses in a box, and have seven projects lined up.

Raise your Glass to Raise a Roof fundraiser, is a tasting of local wineries, breweries, and distilleries. Seaside Wine and Spirits is curating the local businesses.

For more information visit www.habitatmiddlesex.org | http://www.seasidewineandspirits.com/