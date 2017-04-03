Labor and immigrant rights groups announce ‘Here to Stay’ rally

FILE - In a Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 file photo, family members who have just arrived from Syria embrace and are greeted by family who live in the United States upon their arrival at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. Organizers in cities across the U.S. are telling immigrants to miss class, miss work and not shop on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, as a way to show the country how important they are to America's economy and way of life. "A Day Without Immigrants" actions are planned in cities including Philadelphia, Washington, Boston and Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Immigrant rights advocates in Hartford are announcing plans for another large rally on Monday.

The rally will be called ‘Here to Stay.’ It will be similar to the national movement ‘A Day Without an Immigrant’ that happened about two months ago.

The announcement will be made 11 a.m. on Monday, April 3rd in Hartford.

Tens of thousands of diverse supporters are expected to march for immigrant rights nationwide, calling for an end to the Trump administration’s harsh deportation strategy.