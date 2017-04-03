Labor and immigrant rights groups announce ‘Here to Stay’ rally

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Immigrant rights advocates in Hartford are announcing plans for another large rally on Monday.

The rally will be called ‘Here to Stay.’ It will be similar to the national movement ‘A Day Without an Immigrant’ that happened about two months ago.

The announcement will be made 11 a.m. on Monday, April 3rd in Hartford.

Tens of thousands of diverse supporters are expected to march for immigrant rights nationwide, calling for an end to the Trump administration’s harsh deportation strategy.