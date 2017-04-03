Maturo taps Marcarelli to succeed Jackson as East Haven Fire Chief

Related Coverage East Haven Fire Chief retires

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Mayor Joseph Maturo announced Monday that he will be appointing fire industry veteran and New Haven’s former “Acting Fire Chief” Matthew Marcarelli to succeed former Fire Chief Douglas Jackson, who concluded his final day with the Town of East Haven last Friday.

“The Town was fortunate to interview seven finalist candidates, all of whom exhibited exceptional professionalism and drive. However, in addition to these qualities, former Chief Marcarelli comes to East Haven with an outstanding record of proven leadership from his prior posts in New Haven which will allow him to transition smoothly into our Department and to lead it effectively moving forward,” said Maturo.

For Maturo, the appointment and swearing-in of Marcarelli will mark a Town-record fifth “chief” he will swear in as Mayor, having pinned Len Gallo (Police), Doug Jackson (Fire), Brent Larrabee (Police), and most recently Ed Lennon (Police) during his own record-setting sixteen year tenure as East Haven’s Mayor.

Marcarelli began his career as a firefighter in New Haven in 1992 and quickly rose through the New Haven Fire Department’s ranks and served as an Assistant Drillmaster (’97-’98), Fire Lieutenant and Fire Captain (’98-’10), and Battalion Chief (’09-Present). From 2015 to 2016, he assumed the role of “Operations Chief” and “Acting Fire Chief,” during which time he helped navigate the Department through a five-year plan to upgrade the Department from an ISO rating of “2” to “1,” making it one of only two departments in the State to attain such a rating.

No formal date for a swearing-in ceremony has been set. However, the Mayor is currently eyeing Thursday, April 20th as a target to formally administer the oath of office to Marcarelli and to swear him in. Until that time, Assistant Fire Chief Chuck Licata will serve as East Haven’s acting fire chief.

“Matthew Marcarelli possesses exceptional educational, practical, and professional experience that I know will allow him to build upon the outstanding success of former-Chief Jackson. I have no doubt he will hit the ground running on day one and I am confident he will lead our Fire Department professionally throughout his tenure with the Town of East Haven,” said Maturo.