Nationwide EpiPen and EpiPen Jr Recall

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The EpiPen and EpiPen Jr are being recalled because the device may contain a defective part and may not work at all. The auto-injector products are used for emergency treatment of severe allergic reactions and failure could pose a life-threatening risk. The Food and Drug Administration is alerting consumers of Meridian Medical Technologies voluntary recall of 13 different lots of Mylans’s EpiPen and EpiPen Jr.

The number of reported failures is small but because failure could potentially be deadly if reaction was to go untreated EpiPen products are being recalled. Consumers should keep and use their current EpiPens if needed until they get a replacement. Consumers should contact Mylan at 800-796-9526. As stated on the product label, consumers should always seek emergency medical help right away after using their EpiPens, particularly if the device did not activate.

At this time, the 13 lots identified – distributed between Dec. 17, 2015, and July 1, 2016 – are the only EpiPen lots impacted by the U.S. recall. Consumers who have EpiPens from lots that are not included in this recall, do not need to replace their EpiPen prior to its expiration date.

Product/Dosage NDC Number Lot Number Expiration Date EpiPen Jr Auto-Injector, 0.15 mg 49502-501-02 5GN767 April 2017 EpiPen Jr Auto-Injector, 0.15 mg 49502-501-02 5GN773 April 2017 EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 5GM631 April 2017 EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 5GM640 May 2017 EpiPen Jr Auto-Injector, 0.15 mg 49502-501-02 6GN215 September 2017 EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM082 September 2017 EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM072 September 2017 EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM081 September 2017 EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM088 October 2017 EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM199 October 2017 EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM091 October 2017 EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM198 October 2017 EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM087 October 2017