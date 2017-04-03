Nationwide EpiPen and EpiPen Jr Recall

By Published:
In this Friday, July 8, 2016 photo, a pharmacist holds a package of EpiPens, an epinephrine autoinjector for the treatment of allergic reactions, in Sacramento, Calif. Price hikes for the emergency medicine have made its maker, Mylan, the latest target for patients and politicians infuriated by soaring drug prices. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The EpiPen and EpiPen Jr are being recalled because the device may contain a defective part and may not work at all. The auto-injector products are used for emergency treatment of severe allergic reactions and failure could pose a life-threatening risk. The Food and Drug Administration is alerting consumers of Meridian Medical Technologies voluntary recall of 13 different lots of Mylans’s EpiPen and EpiPen Jr.

The number of reported failures is small but because failure could potentially be deadly if reaction was to go untreated EpiPen products are being recalled. Consumers should keep and use their current EpiPens if needed until they get a replacement. Consumers should contact Mylan at 800-796-9526. As stated on the product label, consumers should always seek emergency medical help right away after using their EpiPens, particularly if the device did not activate.

At this time, the 13 lots identified – distributed between Dec. 17, 2015, and July 1, 2016 – are the only EpiPen lots impacted by the U.S. recall. Consumers who have EpiPens from lots that are not included in this recall, do not need to replace their EpiPen prior to its expiration date.

Product/Dosage NDC Number Lot Number Expiration Date
 EpiPen Jr Auto-Injector, 0.15 mg  49502-501-02  5GN767  April 2017
 EpiPen Jr Auto-Injector, 0.15 mg  49502-501-02  5GN773  April 2017
 EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg  49502-500-02  5GM631  April 2017
 EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg  49502-500-02  5GM640  May 2017
 EpiPen Jr Auto-Injector, 0.15 mg  49502-501-02  6GN215  September 2017
 EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg  49502-500-02  6GM082  September 2017
 EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg  49502-500-02  6GM072  September 2017
 EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg  49502-500-02  6GM081  September 2017
 EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg  49502-500-02  6GM088  October 2017
 EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg  49502-500-02  6GM199  October 2017
 EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg  49502-500-02  6GM091  October 2017
 EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg  49502-500-02  6GM198  October 2017
 EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg  49502-500-02  6GM087  October 2017

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s