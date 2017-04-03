New Haven Restaurant Week: Mario Batali’s Tarry Lodge

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) —  All week long, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut in search for some of the best restaurants in the Elm City, celebrating New Haven Restaurant Week! To kick things off, we stopped by a spot bringing rich flavor and a New York City vibe to New Haven: Mario Batali’s Tarry Lodge.

Chef Andy Nusser explains the the dining experience:

Tarry Lodge wants to offer an upscale, but casual dinning experience where you can get great food. It’s inspired from Italy, but served simply with incredible service and great wine.

From the peregrine salad, the arancini made with funghi trifolati, to the pork belly, every dish had a unique, stellar flavor.

The chefs are also stacking an eggplant parmesan, Leaning-Tower-of-Pisa-like creation. I’m going to go out on a limb here, and say it was the best eggplant parm I’ve ever had.

Visit Mario Batali’s Tarry Lodge: 278 Park Street, New Haven, CT 06511

Enjoy the New Haven Restaurant Week specials with: $17, two-course prix fixe lunch and $34, three-course prix fixe dinner.

 

