PD: Woman tries to steal $104 worth of candy from Milford Costco

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A 40-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly attempting to steal over $100 worth of candy from a Milford Costco last week.

Police say on Tuesday, officers responded to the Costco, at 1718 Boston Post Road, to the report of a shoplifter fighting with a loss prevention agent.

After an investigation, Dorsey Saunders, of Bridgeport, was arrested. She is accused of concealing approximately $104 worth of candy and then attempting to leave the store with it. When confronted by loss prevention, police say Saunders pushed the agent and attempted to flee.

Saunders was charged with larceny and breach of peace.