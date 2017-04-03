Plainville police investigate accident

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH)- Police say a driver who was swerving to avoid an animal on Grove Street on Saturday night ended up in the hospital after striking several wooden highway posts.

Police say 17-year-old Casey Dugas, of Plainfield, was taken to Backus Hospital in Plainfield for minor injuries following the crash.

Dugas told police that he was crossing Grove Street to avoid the animal leading to the wreck. Police say the investigation into the cause of the accident remains under investigation.