Police arrest man for stealing keys and wallet from Hamden YMCA locker

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden Police arrested a 21-year-old after they say he was caught stealing a YMCA member’s wallet and car keys from an unlocked locker.

Police responded to the YMCA on 1605 Sherman Avenue on Friday around 2:15 p.m. on a report of a larceny from a motor vehicle.

Through investigation, police were able to determine that Ronald Coley had walked into the male locker room and entered an unlocked locker. It was there that he stole a YMCA member’s wallet and car keys.

Police say Coley was seen by staff members illegally entering the member’s vehicle. Shortly after, an officer located Coley and arrested him. The victim’s cell phone was located close by.

Coley, of New Haven, was charged with burglary third-degree, criminal trespass second-degree, and larceny sixth-degree. He was released after posting a $1,000.00 bond, and is scheduled to appear in court in Meriden on April 13.