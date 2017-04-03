Police ask for help searching for Willimantic Woman

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Willimantic Police are asking the public for help finding a missing woman.

The Willimantic Police Department is searching for 33-year-old Kelly Ann Danforth. Police say she was last seen around noon on April 1st, near the Toasted Restaurant in Storrs where she works.

Investigators believe Danforth may be in the company of a man named Michael Rivera, also known as ‘Mike Rock.’ The department has growing concerns over this case, because Danforth apparently has a medical condition.

Kelly Ann Danforth is a white female, about 5’3′ tall, 175 lbs, with blue eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information, please contact the Willimantic Police Department at (860) 465-3135.

