Police investigate Torrington motorcycle crash

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Police responded to a serious motorcycle crash in Torrington Monday morning.

Police dispatch confirms to News 8 that officers were called to a motorcycle accident on North Elm Street just after 9 a.m.

While there is no word on any injuries, Life Star was called to the scene and then canceled but the reason for the cancellation was not given.

The road is closed indefinitely and the accident remains under investigation at this time.

Police have not released any other details.