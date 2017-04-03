Teen gets 5-years for setting a pair of fires in Enfield

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut teenager charged with setting a series of fires in Enfield in 2014 and 2015 has been sentenced to five years behind bars.

The Journal Inquirer reports that 19-year-old Davidson Izzo (EYE’-zoh) was also sentenced last week to five years of probation, and faces an additional eight years in prison if he violates that probation.

Izzo allegedly set six fires but pleaded guilty previously to setting two. The first was set at a barn behind a home. A woman had to be rescued from the home. The second fire occurred at another barn. One person was treated for smoke inhalation.

Izzo’s motivation for setting the fires remains unclear. Prosecutors say he provided “minimal cooperation” with a probation officer’s presentence investigation.

Information from: Journal Inquirer, http://www.journalinquirer.com

